WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After another mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus, the City of Georgetown will spray for mosquitos Sunday and Monday evenings, the city and county health district said Tuesday.

The trap sample was collected Sept. 27 at a site on Yellow Rose Trail in Sun City, according to the city and Williamson County and Cities Health District.

According to 2023 season data from the WCCHD, there have been 25 West Nile Virus-positive collections this year in the county.

The city will spray for mosquitoes Oct. 8 and 9 in Sun City with truck-mounted spraying. The city and WCCHD said the spraying causes no significant health risk, but people and pets should stay inside if possible while spraying happens.

In August, WCCHD reported its first human case of West Nile Virus this year. A woman in north Williamson County was diagnosed with the illness.

Last week, Austin Public Health reported the first death from the virus in 2023.

How to prevent West Nile Virus

There are a few ways to prevent the virus. Here are recommendations from the WCCHD: