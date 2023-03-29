GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown utility customers will soon be able to text the utility when they lose power. Customers will also be able to get updates on power restoration via text.

According to a Tuesday announcement from the City of Georgetown, customers will get a text on April 10 letting them know they are part of the city’s power outage texting service.

Enrolled customers can report power outages and get updates using the number 512-930-8400.

Water outages must still be reported by phone. The city says that update will come in the future.

According to the city, customers should still use the City’s online outage map to track water and electric outages. It says customers should only report outages they don’t see on the maps.

The City says it will not text you about the outages unless you text a message to the system first

“When services are interrupted, folks need information quickly, and this system lets us do that,” said City Manager David Morgan in the announcement. “It’s critical for us to be able to send and receive power outage messages in real-time, and we know our customers are looking forward to having a more automated process to report and learn updates about outages.”

The city will automatically sign up residents using the phone number associated with their utility account. Customers will also be able to enroll by texting ELECTRIC to 512-930-8400.

Electric customers with phones without texts can report outages to 512-930-3640, then press 1. The city’s phone system will recognize the number if it’s tied to the utility account.