GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown high schooler joins the ranks of just 0.25% of students who earned a perfect ACT score.

Ian Craig, a junior at Gateway College Preparatory School in Georgetown, achieved the rare feat this school year, according to a school release. The ACT comprises tests in English, math, reading and science, with scores ranked on a scale of 1-36.

The ACT is used to help determine a student’s collegiate preparations, with many colleges and universities weighing the score as part of a prospective student’s application.

“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Donna LeJeune, the head of school at Gateway College Prep, said in a release. “Ian is a model academic student who strives for excellence in all of his studies and we could not be more proud of him.”

Currently, Craig is eyeing Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he hopes to major in math with a concentration on theoretical math, per a release.