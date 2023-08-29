GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Georgetown Animal Shelter said Monday it resumed normal operations after determining only one dog in its care had the distemper virus.

The shelter said the dog remained in isolation and continued to show signs of improvement. Staff are optimistic the dog will fully recover, according to the shelter.

It said test results for the other 26 dogs currently in the shelter’s care came back negative on Monday.

“Limiting the spread of such a contagious virus to the original dog who tested positive is an incredible testament to our shelter staff, who immediately put safety and cleaning protocols in place, and to our community, who immediately responded to our plea for fosters,” Animal Services Manager April Haughey said.

Within four days of an Aug. 23 call for fosters, the shelter said seven of 15 healthy dogs were fostered or adopted out of the shelter.

According to the shelter, fosters are being asked to keep their dogs for up to two weeks, to give staff time to catch up on surgeries and other tasks.

People interested in adopting or fostering can view adoptable pets here.

The shelter does welcome walk-ins during the operation hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The shelter encourages residents to schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling 512-930-3592 or emailing animalsvc@georgetown.org.

According to the shelter, the most important action the community can take to mitigating the spread of distemper is to fully vaccinate dogs.

It encourages dog owners to ask their veterinarians to confirm vaccination status.

The shelter said it is expanding its vaccine protocols to provide distemper boosters to puppies every two weeks until six months of age.

The shelter will continue to administer the distemper vaccine upon intake and a booster at two weeks for all new adult intakes, it said.