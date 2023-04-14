GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown is a day away from one of the biggest festivals in its history at San Gabriel Park. The two-day Two Step Inn festival will feature acts like Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, and T-Pain.

If you live in Georgetown, or plan on visiting for the country music, here’s what you need to know.

Street Closures

Many of the streets surround the park will be closed during the festival on Saturday and Sunday. The city has put together an interactive map to make things simple for drivers.

The center and northbound lanes of Austin Avenue from Morrow Street down to Northwest Boulevard will be closed through the weekend. City officials are telling people to expect delays this weekend during the festival.

Additional street closures this weekend include:

North College Street from Holly to College Street

College Street from North College Street through the roundabout

Riverhaven Drive from Weir Road, through the roundabout

Some streets around the park will be open only to local traffic, which include people who live near the park. Those streets are:

North Church Street

East Spring Street

West Valley Street

North Myrtle Street

East Morrow Street from Saguaro Trail to Weir Road

Where do I park my car?

There will be no parking available on the park grounds or in the neighborhoods that surround the park. The city has already placed signs around the neighborhoods to prevent people from leaving their car in yards and streets.

The promoter, C3 Presents, has set up three shuttle services to the festival. There are two free shuttle services that will allow you to park your car at Georgetown High School and East View High School. The shuttle service will run from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

There is a third shuttle service driving people from Barton Creek Mall, but you have to pay $50 to reserve a parking spot and get a shuttle ride. It will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Neighbors concerns

The city of Georgetown met with neighbors in the area earlier this year to talk about their concerns. Kimberly Garrett, the city’s Parks and Recreation department director, said most were worried about the traffic and parking around their homes.

“We’ve done the best we can in working with the festival producers to try and secure their areas, allow residents to come back and forth. They might not be going to the fetival, they might have jobs and so they might need to get out of their neighborhood,” Garrett said.

The city placed the no-park signs on neighborhood streets and have stressed the importance to festival goers that there will be no parking at the event. Other park facilities, like the Recreation Center, will be closed during the weekend.