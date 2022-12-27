GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is searching for an armed suspect after an incident in the area of Gabriel View Drive.

Officers responded to a family violence incident in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Dr. around 3 a.m. Tuesday and are searching for Ricardo Quinones, 38, who police said is armed.

A shelter-in-place order for nearby residents was lifted shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after police issued it around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the incident was a tragic, family violence incident, but they do not believe the general community is at risk.

GPD said Quinones may be driving a green 2020 Toyota Tundra with the license plate number NFW9059.

Anyone with information on Quinones’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.