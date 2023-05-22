GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One person was taken into police custody after barricading themself on Axis Loop in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department tweeted at 10:54 a.m. that officers were “working a barricaded subject” in the 200 block of Axis Loop, which is off Williams Drive in the Deer Haven subdivision.

Police posted an update at 1:37 p.m. that a person had been taken into custody without incident.

The police department said in the tweet it involved a mental health situation, therefore no other details will be released.