GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman on Wednesday.

It happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police said the scene is now secure and there is no additional risk to the community.

Police confirmed that EMS transported a woman from the scene. GPD is speaking with a man who was in the house.

Investigators and Crime Scene personnel are working the incident and no further information is available at this time.

