GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A procession for an Austin Police Department officer who was killed in a crash Friday morning is taking place Georgetown, police said.

The Georgetown Police Department said drivers should expect delays on Highway 29, the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 and Innerloop between 10 and 11 a.m.

Police said the Georgetown Fire Department and officers will be blocking roads for about an hour.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place Friday morning just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 in Travis County.

DPS said a Lincoln MKZ car was going eastbound on SH 29, while a BMW motorcycle was going westbound. The Lincoln tried to turn left onto RM 1869, and as a result, hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the crash.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation, and SH 29 and RM 1869 are closed at the intersection. Traffic is being routed a different way.

KXAN has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information about the officer who was killed. We will update this story once a response is received.