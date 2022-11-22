GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown residents will be able to recycle their holiday string lights once the season is over this year.

Starting Nov. 28, Georgetown and Texas Disposal Systems will offer free holiday string-light recycling through Jan. 31.

Old or broken string lights can be dropped off at three locations in town:

City of Georgetown Collection and Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Road

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Sun City residents can also drop off old or broken string lights at the Cowan Creek Pavilion, 1433 Cool Spring Way in Sun City.

The program is limited to string lights. Lights must be taken to a collection station and cannot be placed in residential or commercial recycling bins because they will damage the sorting machines at the recycling center. Yard art, inflatables, and other holiday lighting will not be collected.

Georgetown was the first city in Central Texas to offer this service when the program launched in Dec. 2017. Last year, residents recycled more than 4,800 pounds of Christmas lights.

For more information about recycling in Georgetown, visit recycle.georgetown.org.