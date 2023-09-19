GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of assaulting two people, including a 6-year-old child last week, the agency confirmed in a news release.

At approximately 5 a.m., Sept. 11, WCSO deputies responded to a disturbance at a home located in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown, the release said.

According to the investigation, detectives determined Logan forced entry into a home armed with a baseball bat and assaulted two people, including a 6-year-old. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

According to WCSO, the incident was a random act, and the public is no longer in danger.

Logan was charged with two first-degree felonies, including injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, the release said.

The case remains under investigation by WCSO.