GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Lifeguards in Georgetown helped test a new American Red Cross training tool, according to the city.

Georgetown’s Parks and Recreation Department was selected as one of two cities in the U.S. to participate in beta testing for a new Lifeguard VR Training App in early 2023, according to the city.

“Virtual reality technology addresses the challenges of drowning prevention and revolutionizes how lifeguards practice surveillance, delivering a more engaging and effective learning experience,” the city said. “Lifeguard VR reinforces skills taught in the classroom and improves learning outcomes.”

According to a release from the city, Lifeguard VR was currently under development, but it was expected to be released later in 2023.

“The City of Georgetown aquatics staff is extremely proud we were chosen to help beta test such an important technological tool that will be rolled out to lifeguards throughout the country,” Georgetown Aquatics Supervisor Charles Logan said. “Scanning and victim recognition are the most important jobs of a lifeguard, and the VR tool has been an invaluable addition to our staff training.”