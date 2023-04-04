GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Georgetown Independent School District announced Monday its district’s superintendent is retiring in June.

The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve the retirement of Superintendent Fred Brent effective on June 30.

According to the district announcement, Brent will be designated Superintendent Emeritus from May 1 to June 30. The district says, “this allows the Board to name an interim superintendent while Brent serves in an advisory role to the leadership team and Board of Trustees as they seek a new superintendent.”

“I’ve had the honor of serving students, educators and communities in public education for 32 years, and the last nine years as the superintendent of Georgetown have been the highlight of my career,” Brent said in Monday’s announcement. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of this work and to work with amazing people along the way. I am blessed that my family and I will be able to continue to call Georgetown, Texas home.”

Brent has led Georgetown ISD as superintendent since 2014.

“We wanted our three kids to have a ‘hometown’ experience; a place with a strong identity; a place to call home. Georgetown and GISD have been that and so much more,” Brent said Monday. “Our two sons, Austin and Alex, graduated from Georgetown ISD in 2018 and 2021, and our daughter, Abby, will graduate in May.”

“Dr. Brent’s tenure with the district has been through a period of transformative growth in Georgetown, and there’s no better person to have been at the helm,” said GISD Board President Elizabeth McFarland in the district announcement. “He has built a solid foundation and a strong team of leaders to continue the work of achieving our vision and mission, and he set the conditions for success for our next superintendent. I am thrilled for him and his family as they venture into the next chapter of their lives, and I am deeply appreciative of the hard work he has done over the years for our students, staff, and community.”

The district says a search firm will be chosen to assist the board with the process of selecting a new superintendent.