GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees are expected to vote Monday to hire Dr. Devin Padavil to be the district’s new superintendent.

The board named Padavil its lone finalist for the job on July 17. He has been the superintendent at Taylor ISD since 2021.

He is expected to begin his new role following the mandatory 21-day waiting period, according to the district’s July 17 announcement.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Padavil to Georgetown,” Georgetown ISD Board President Elizabeth McFarland said on July 17. “His extensive experience, exceptional leadership, and commitment to educational excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead GISD into the future. Under his guidance, Georgetown ISD is poised for continued growth, innovation, and success.”

Padavil will take over for Dr. Fred Brent, who retired June 30.

“I am excited to join Georgetown ISD because of the sense of community and tradition that makes Georgetown a destination district,” Padavil said on July 17. “Georgetown’s culture of collaboration and student success is a result of the strong leadership team Dr. Brent has left as a legacy. I am honored to support and serve the staff of Georgetown ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students.”