GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown ISD began a series of meetings this week to gain input from parents about the rezoning of 7 elementary and middle school campuses.

According to GISD, the addition of two campuses next school year are the catalyst for the rezoning. The district has proposed creating attendance zones for San Gabriel Elementary School in the Santa Rita Ranch neighborhood, and the new Benold Middle School in the Parmer Ranch neighborhood.

The campuses that may be impacted by this zoning are Wolf Ranch Elementary, Williams Elementary, Mitchell Elementary, Cooper Elementary Forbes Middle, Tippit Middle, and Wagner Middle School.

Superintendent Devin Padabil said these new attendance zones are in an effort to accommodate the rapidly growing population of Georgetown.

This summer, estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed Georgetown to be the fastest-growing city in the nation.

Padabil said all the campuses that could be affected by this zoning are all experiencing some form of overcrowding.

“We have to really shift the boundaries of where kids go to school for middle school and for elementary. That helps us manage the growth and relieve the pressure from overcrowded schools. Staff and the principals are able to manage it, but it’s better for kids when we’re able to make sure everybody’s inside the building,” Padabil said.

The first of seven public meetings about the redistricting was Monday at Tibbit Middle School. The next is to be in the Wolf Ranch Elementary School cafeteria from 6-7pm, November 28.

For a full list of upcoming meetings follow this link to the district’s website.