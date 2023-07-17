AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees named a lone finalist for its vacant superintendent position at its regular meeting Monday.

Dr. Devin Padavil, who has been the superintendent at Taylor ISD since 2021, is expected to start at Georgetown ISD after the mandatory 21-day waiting period, and the board will vote on hiring Padavil at its next meeting Aug. 7.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Padavil to Georgetown,” Georgetown ISD Board President Elizabeth McFarland said. “His extensive experience, exceptional leadership, and commitment to educational excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead GISD into the future. Under his guidance, Georgetown ISD is poised for continued growth, innovation, and success.”

Padavil has a deep background in education with assistant principal stops in Frisco, Pflugerville, Austin and Round Rock school districts, along with various levels of superintendent positions in Fort Bend, Leander and Taylor districts. He also taught English and social studies and was a coach at several Texas schools before his administration career.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Middle School Education from Illinois State University as well as a master’s and doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I am excited to join Georgetown ISD because of the sense of community and tradition that makes Georgetown a destination district,” Padavil said. “Georgetown’s culture of collaboration and student success is a result of the strong leadership team Dr. Brent has left as a legacy. I am honored to support and serve the staff of Georgetown ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students.”

Padavil takes over for Dr. Fred Brent who retired June 30.