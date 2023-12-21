GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Independent School District secured a nearly 65-acre property that it’s considering using to build a future elementary and middle school.

The district closed last week on the 64.82-acre property in the southeast quadrant of the district. The property will allow for the consideration of new facilities that will help meet growing enrollment populations in that part of town, the district said in a release.

According to the release, the site is large enough to accommodate a future elementary and middle school, both identified as needs during a recent Citizens Advisory Committee process within the district.

The site is located northeast of the intersection at Patriot Way and the 130 Toll Road, just south of the district’s East View High School.

Site map of newly-acquired property in Georgetown. (Courtesy: Georgetown Independent School District)

“The southeast part of our community continues to grow at a rapid speed and outpace other growing areas of our district,” said Superintendent Devin Padavil. “We will need new schools in a few years. Securing this property now allows us to strategically plan for schools in an area where people are desiring to live.”

The district has enrolled more than 1,600 students since 2020, when it opened Williams and Wolf Ranch elementary schools, an overall increase of 13.5%, the release said. The district noted that growth doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon.

According to the release, in August, the GISD Board of Trustees called for the formation of a Citizens Advisory Committee to review the need for new facilities as well as improvements to existing facilities to support current and future student populations and programming. The committee has been meeting since September and supports the construction of new schools.

A community survey is open to gather feedback on projects that voters would consider supporting in a future bond election.

To build schools on the newly acquired site, the district would need voters to approve funds in a future bond, the district noted in the release.

Five facilities are opening in the 2023-24 school year with funds from the 2021 bond: San Gabriel Elementary School in Santa Rita Ranch, a new Benold Middle School in Parmer Ranch, a Future Ready Complex on Airport Road, and new Ag Barns at East View and Georgetown high schools, respectively.

More information on these projects can be found on the district’s website.

The district is projected to grow by nearly 6,000 more students by the year 2030, according to the latest demographer report.