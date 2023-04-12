GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Georgetown Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed an interim superintendent Tuesday.

Accordioning to a district announcement, trustees unanimously named Lindsay Harris to the job starting May 1 when current superintendent Fred Brent becomes Superintendent Emeritus.

The district said Harris has been Chief Strategist for Leadership & Culture. According to the district, she has worked with campus principals and the Communications, Human Resources, and Student and Campus Services departments.

Harris has a masters degree in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University and bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University, according to GISD.

The district said Harris has a superintendent certificate for the state of Texas and served as a middle school campus principal for ten years, with principal experience in Georgetown ISD and Bryan ISD. She also taught Spanish in middle school.

“Lindsay Harris has served alongside Dr. Brent and this leadership team for more than six years and served in a critical role, from providing leadership and coaching support to our campus principals and three significant departments in our district to recently leading the collective work to develop our new Strategic Direction,” said Elizabeth McFarland, GISD Board President in the announcement. “It’s important as we move forward that we continue to advance the work of the district, remain true to our mission, vision and beliefs, and support the strategic direction of the district. We are confident that Lindsay is the right person to do that as we launch our search for a full-time superintendent.”

Trustees on Tuesday also announced plans to decide on a firm to help the district find a new full-time superintendent. The district said the decision on a search firm would “be made in the near future.”

Georgetown ISD announced April 3 that Superintendent Fred Brent would retire on June 30. The district said then that Brent would be designated Superintendent Emeritus from May 1 to June 30.

Brent has led Georgetown ISD as superintendent since 2014.