GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Georgetown Independent School District will host a job fair for students at one high school Tuesday.

Georgetown High School students looking for summer work and internship opportunities will be able to meet with more than 100 local businesses.

The job fair will be at the school Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This was the second of two job fairs the district held in April. It held one on Monday at East View High School.

The district also has an online tool for students to find work year-around on the GISD High School Job Board.