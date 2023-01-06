GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown says it will collect household hazardous waste on Jan. 18.

The city is holding the free event for up to 400 Georgetown solid waste customers who have solid waste service through Texas Disposal Systems.

The event is from 3-5 p.m. at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park at 425 E. Morrow St.

The city said in a press release customers must contact Customer Care at 512-930-3640 or email customercare@georgetown.org to have their name placed on a list to take part. You must have your name, address and utility account number.

All dropped off items must be in their marked original containers. You can not use commercial disposal and trailers.

Here’s what the city says it will accept:

Batteries (household, hearing aids, cell phone, etc.)

Automobile batteries

Pool and spa chemicals

Used oil/oil filters (up to five gallons per vehicle)

Transmission fluid

Light bulbs (including regular, compact, and four-foot fluorescent)

Grease

Thermometers

Over the counter, residential lawn and garden chemicals

Aerosols

Household cleaners and disinfectants marked caution, warning, or poison

Art and hobby chemicals

Paint (up to 10 gallons per vehicle)

Over the counter one-pound disposal propane bottles

Gasoline (up to five gallons per vehicle)

Here’s what the city will not accept: