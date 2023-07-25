GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — City of Georgetown officials said a difference in elevation is what’s causing a third of its customers to still be under Stage 3 water restrictions while others are under Stage 2.

Last week, the city announced that residents west of D.B. Wood Road and southwest of Williams Drive will remain in Stage 3 restrictions through Sept. 4.

Customers in Stage 3 are limited to hand-watering only outdoors. Customers under Stage 2 water restrictions are allowed to water with an irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler one day a week.

At a press conference Tuesday, Georgetown City Manager David Morgan said the water that customers in western parts of Georgetown is processed and stored at a higher elevation than customers on the east side of town.

Morgan said processing that water requires more pressure to run through city pumps which is a longer process than refilling reserves at a lower elevation. The western service area of Georgetown is currently under Stage 3 restrictions.

He said the water restrictions were not implemented because customers in the affected region consumed more water than others.

“Our western portion of our water utility is at a different pressure plane and so is our infrastructure that we have there. Water pumps, elevated storage tanks, things of that nature, are different than on the eastern side of our water,” Morgan said.

Graphic: City of Georgetown

He said several projects are underway that should double the city’s ability to process water in the coming years. He estimated that time frame to be complete around 2025.

Georgetown Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon said employees have been out looking for water restrictions violators since restrictions went into place.

“We issue around 150 citations a day. We’ve been working on that all throughout the summer,” Solomon said.

The City of Georgetown said it has issued 734 violations from May 1 to July 24. There are an additional 3,295 violations in-process.

The 734 violations include courtesy letters, which count as a first occurrence. The first violation is not punished with a fine. Fines begin for customers after the second violation.

For more on Georgetown’s water violation fines, visit this link.