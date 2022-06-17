GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Animal Shelter is being forced to shut its doors for two days due to staffing shortages.

The shelter will be closed Sunday, June 19, and Monday, June 20, but anticipates returning to a normal schedule on Tuesday.

While the shelter is closed, residents are encouraged to speak with neighbors and post on social media if they find a lost cat or dog. You can also take the animal to a Georgetown fire station to have it scanned for a microchip.

If you or your neighbors are not in a position to temporarily care for the animal while the shelter is closed, you can call Animal Control at 512-930-3510, ext. 6.

Shelter staff say with this plan and the community’s help, “We can make sure the animals in Georgetown still get the care they need.”