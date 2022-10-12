GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A section of a road in Georgetown was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a reported gas leak, according to firefighters.

The Georgetown Fire Department shared on Twitter that crews were working to repair a gas leak at the intersection of North Austin Avenue and Morrow Street. Firefighters said Morrow would remain closed in both directions there.

According to Atmos Energy, a construction crew doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy was working near the 100 block of East Morrow Street in Georgetown and damaged a natural gas pipeline.

Crews asked drivers to avoid the area because of the then ongoing response.

According to a map shared by the fire department, several businesses and restaurants are located in that area.

Atmos Energy said there were no evacuations, and trained technicians were on the scene making the necessary repairs.

Residents near the area might experience traffic delays and should seek an alternate route, according to the energy company.