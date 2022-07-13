GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown intersection will be closed for several hours Wednesday due to a gas leak.
Georgetown Police said on Twitter it’s the intersection at Williams and Lakeway Drives, which is west of Interstate 35.
Police said the “large gas leak” was caused by a construction crew hitting the line.
Traffic is being diverted through subdivisions and shopping centers right now.
At this time, no evacuations have been issued.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is released.