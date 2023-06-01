GEORGETOWN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Iva Wolf McLachlan and her husband, Donald McLachlan, said that almost daily they catch on-lookers driving through the finished streets of Wolf Lakes Village to catch a glimpse of their long-anticipated, European-style development in Georgetown.

It’s been years since the project was revealed. Now, the initial pieces are coming together. Streets are adorned with fountains, black lampposts and flora like palo verde trees and red rose bushes. Stone buildings set to house an H-E-B grocery store and an Ascension Seton medical office are dotted with tile roofs as they ready to open this summer. Apartments are rising and some could open next year.

The details — down to the logos on the street signs, the fish in the retention pond and the clocks atop entry towers — have been carefully curated by the McLachlans as they aim to bring a “milestone project” to a busy intersection in what is arguably the Austin area’s hottest spot for growth. Wolf Lakes Villages is sprouting up at the northwest corner of I-35 and State Highway 29 in Georgetown, the country’s fastest-growing city of at least 50,000 people for two years in a row.

Read the full story on Austin Business Journal.