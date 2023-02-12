GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.

On Jan. 26, a spokesperson with Georgetown ISD said the district was notified by Williamson County officials a student had died.

“Parents were notified by GISD on [Jan. 22] and counseling services were made available for students,” GISD said.

KXAN reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown ISD for an update on the investigation but did not hear back.

Since the district’s last update on Jan. 26, the student’s cause of death remained under investigation.