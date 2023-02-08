Clear Alert issued for missing woman last seen Feb. 7 in Georgetown (Photo courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning for a woman last seen in Georgetown Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says Aisha Ortiz was last seen on Scenic Drive.

Ortiz is:

42 years old

White

Black hair with brown eyes

5’6″ and 141 pounds

Last seen with short curly hair, wearing a black sleeveless vest or jacket, red hoodie, black pants, black and yellow rainboots and using crutches.

According to DPS, law enforcement officials believe Ortiz’s health and safety maybe in danger.

Call 512-864-8282 with any information to report to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.