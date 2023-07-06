A 722-acre property on the west side of Lake Georgetown could become a luxury single-family development. (Screenshot of City of Georgetown documents)

AUSTIN (ABJ) — A Wyoming-based developer is eyeing a 722-acre development in Georgetown that could bring 1,500 homes and a 15-acre resort hotel to the west side of Lake Georgetown.

While the project is still in its initial stages, representatives from Zovest Capital LLC on June 27 presented a proposal to the Georgetown City Council to support creating a municipal utility district for Lakeside Estates, which would be next to Santa Rita Ranch in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The Santa Rita Ranch neighborhood is still being built out, but it’s already one of the biggest neighborhoods in Central Texas.

