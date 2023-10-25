GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration will visit two Georgetown Independent School District Elementary schools by helicopter on Wednesday to bring an anti-drug message to students, the district said.

The agents will be on board a Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force (JCDTF) helicopter that will make stops at Purl Elementary and Wolf Ranch Elementary, according to the district announcement.

The district said the DEA agents will educate students on “drug demand awareness, reduction and prevention.”

According to the district, the agents will give a 15 minute anti-drug presentation to the students, and then the students and teachers will tour the JCDTF helicopter and take pictures with the pilots.

The helicopter will be at Purl Elementary from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and Wolf Ranch Elementary from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., according to the district.

The district said the task force and DEA partner during October to bring the message of drug awareness to Elementary and Middle School students in honor of Red Ribbon Week which is a national campaign to highlight the importance of living a drug-free life.

According to the campaign’s website, Red Ribbon Week is from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31. The theme for 2023 is “Be kind to your mind. Live drug free.” The National Family Partnership began sponsoring the Red Ribbon Campaign in 1988.