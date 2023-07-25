GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The single-engine plane that crashed into a Georgetown duplex Sunday, causing injuries to three people on board, was removed from the roof of the home Tuesday.

KXAN captured video Tuesday of a crew working to load and tow away the damaged plane. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The Georgetown Fire Department said the plane crashed into the roof just before noon Sunday in the 500 block of North Wood Drive, which is near the Georgetown Executive Airport.

The three people on board were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening and were released later Sunday, GFD said.

GFD officials said as far as the home, it’s not in that bad of shape.

“It is fairly minimally impacted. Probably the biggest concern is gonna be the fuel that has dripped from the attic to the first to the second floor,” City of Georgetown Battalion Chief Scott Gibson said.

FAA report on plane crash

The plane that crashed into a Georgetown duplex Sunday, July 25, 2023, was removed from the roof of the home Tuesday. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The plane that crashed into a Georgetown duplex Sunday, July 25, 2023, was removed from the roof of the home Tuesday. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The plane that crashed into a Georgetown duplex Sunday, July 25, 2023, was removed from the roof of the home Tuesday. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The plane that crashed into a Georgetown duplex Sunday, July 25, 2023, was removed from the roof of the home Tuesday. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (Courtesy Georgetown Fire Department)

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Plane crashes into under-construction duplex in Georgetown July 23, 2023. KXAN ReportIt/Photo: Breale Morton

Plane crashes into under-construction duplex in Georgetown July 23, 2023. KXAN ReportIt/Photo: Breale Morton

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house Sunday in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Air traffic control audio and an early Federal Aviation Administration investigative report indicated engine failure occurred before the crash.

The FAA’s report notes the damage to the plane, a Beech model 35 Bonanza (BE35), was “substantial.”

Audio between the Georgetown Executive Airport control tower and the pilot show the plane was cleared to land on runway 36, which is at the south side of the airport. The crash site is less than a mile from runway 36.

“You gonna make the runway?” the air traffic controller said at one point, soon after instructing another pilot to “plan to go around” because of an aircraft “with an engine failure.”

“We believe we lost a Bonanza off the approach end of 36,” the air traffic controller instructs another pilot. “Go around, the airport’s closed until we find this guy.”

A second pilot offered to circle and try to find the crashed plane.

The plane’s flight history shows it took off from Georgetown’s airport at 9:26 a.m. and landed at the Gillespie County Airport at 9:57 a.m., taking off at 11:26 a.m. for Georgetown again. The Gillespie County Airport manager told KXAN they had stopped there for a “quick” lunch and didn’t refuel before taking off.