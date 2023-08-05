GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — First responders in Georgetown arrived at the scene of a crash between two 18-wheeler trucks Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Georgetown Police Department said two southbound frontage lanes in front of George’s on the Town were shut down and one southbound lane on IH-35 was shut down. All roadways have since been reopened, according to police.

The Georgetown Fire Department said crews worked to rescue one entrapped patient during the early morning big rig rescue.

Fire Crews work to rescue an entrapped patient (Georgetown Fire Department photo)

GPD said no injuries resulted from the crash, but the trucks were not drivable.