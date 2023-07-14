GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown is temporarily enacting and enforcing Stage 3 of the Drought Contingency Plan, due to sustained high water use nearing system treatment capacity, the city said in a news release Friday. The restriction is effective immediately from July 14 through July 17, according to the city.

This means watering with an irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler is prohibited during this time, the city said. Furthermore, the city will decide early next week whether to extend or increase said restrictions.

Additionally, the city said the water is safe to drink. However, eliminating outdoor water usage is critical to keeping the water safe and avoiding boil water notices.

“We need every one of our water customers to immediately stop outdoor watering, at least through Monday,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. “Conserving water this weekend is critical to giving our system enough time to recover, so we can lift these temporary restrictions, but we won’t know for sure until Monday.”

Georgetown water customers must turn off all irrigation systems effective immediately, according to the city. Furthermore, city leaders are making direct contact with large developers, homeowner associations, and high-water users, as well as informing them that they must stop watering outdoors during this time.

All city splash pads and city facility irrigation systems will be turned off as well, the release said. City-maintained pools will remain open, as water use is minimal and must be done to maintain operations and sanitation, according to the city.

Over the past two weeks, water production from the city’s water treatment plants exceeded 90% of capacity on multiple days, which triggered an immediate need to conserve water to allow the city’s system to recover, the release said. During the summer months, 75% of the water produced each day by water treatment plants is used for lawn and landscape irrigation, according to the city.

“While irrigation is the bulk of the issue, we also have not been receiving the full, contracted amount of treated water from the City of Leander,” City Manager David Morgan said. “Between conservation and some additional capacity coming online this weekend we are hopeful we will not have to extend Stage 3 restrictions beyond Monday.”

This call for limiting water use only applies to City of Georgetown water customers, the release said. See a map of Georgetown’s water utility here. Round Rock water customers west of I-35 and all City of Leander water customers also are prohibited from outdoor watering this weekend due to treatment and supply limitations, according to the city.

The city said it will continue to post updates on its website, as well as on social media pages, the release said.

To find more information on rebates, programming your controller how-to videos, as well as information on the city’s water system, visit water.georgetown.org.