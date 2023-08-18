GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Ascension Medical Group is holding the grand opening of a new health center in Georgetown on Monday.

Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center will be a multi-specialty health center that will expand and strengthen outpatient specialties, surgeries and imaging services in the rapidly-growing Georgetown community, according to a release from Ascension.

The free-standing health center is 60,000 square feet. It includes the Georgetown Surgery Center and an outpatient surgery center that is a “joint venture with Ascension Texas,” the release said.

“We are proud to offer multidisciplinary expertise at Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center,” said Andy Davis, President and CEO of Ascension Texas. “Ascension Seton continues to focus on ways to meet the healthcare needs of our growing communities in Central Texas, and be a destination for high-quality care provided by experienced specialists.”

The new care site will offer patients convenient access to specialty care, including:

Outpatient & Women’s Imaging

General Surgery

Cardiovascular Care

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Pain Management

Spine Care

Dermatology & Mohs Surgery

Plastics & Reconstructive Surgery

Ascension Medical Group Georgetown is located at 1101 Wolf Lakes Drive, Georgetown.