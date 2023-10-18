AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has secured a 15-year lease for a property north of Austin as it continues on a quest to double its footprint in Central Texas amid a nationwide expansion.

The Phoenix-based grocery store chain plans to open its first store in Georgetown at the northwest corner of Williams Drive and Cedar Lake Boulevard, Dan Croce, Sprouts’ senior vice president of real estate, said in an email. Sprouts, which is known for its fresh and organic food selection, will build a 23,000-square-foot store there, which could open in the fourth quarter of 2024, he said.

The Georgetown store is not the only Sprouts to recently open in Central Texas. The grocery store company opened a location in the Mueller neighborhood on Friday, according to the company.

