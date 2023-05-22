GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Four Georgetown homes are Monday afternoon amid a gas leak on East Central Drive.

The Georgetown Fire Department tweeted there was a gas leak in the 400 block of East Central Drive, which is just off Northwest Boulevard.

The intersection of East Central Drive and Northwest Boulevard is closed while the department responds to the leak.

Drivers should avoid the area or find alternate routes.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the leak or if anyone required medical attention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.