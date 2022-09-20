GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A family’s two cats and bunny died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the Parkside at Mayfield Ranch subdivision, according to the City of Leander.

The City said the Leander Fire Department was called to the fire in the 100 block of Mission Tejas Street in Georgetown at 9:12 a.m. The fire was reported by a neighbor; the family wasn’t home when it broke out.

The City said there was “significant damage” to about 40% of the home with smoke damage throughout.

While firefighters were able to rescue two dogs, the other family’s other pets, two cats and a bunny, were found dead in the house, according to the City. The dogs were treated and taken to a vet.

The Cedar Park Fire Department, Williamson County EMS, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services came to help with the fire response.

The Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, the City said.