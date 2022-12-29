Residents at the Parallax Apartments wait for water to be restored after the utility was shutoff last week.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Tenants at the Parallax Apartments said they were still without running water after the utility was shut off during last week’s freeze.

Jaclynn Becker said she has lived in the apartments since the fall of 2020 and had not experienced water issues until this week.

KXAN visited her apartment Thursday around noon to validate Becker’s claim. While a few seconds of running water came out of her kitchen faucet, it quickly trickled out to nothing.

Becker said she was unhappy with the lack of communication from management on what was happening with her utilities.

“It’s frustrating,” said Becker. “I think if we had had a lot more communication or maybe a lot more empathy from the office, it would ease some of that.”

BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company said the water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.

The rep said plumbers had been working since Christmas Eve to restore services, and water was turned back Tuesday, December 27—two days before KXAN visited with Becker.

In a follow-up email, the company said water had been shut off to Becker’s apartment building after a leak was found, and it was expected to be repaired by Thursday’s end.

Becker said she had received no notification of this.

The City of Georgetown said Parallax Apartments requested an emergency water shutoff Dec. 23 and reported water services to be restored Dec. 27.

The city asks residents to report concerns about substandard housing to the City of Georgetown’s Code Compliance Department at CodeCompliance@georgetown.org or call the department’s main number 512-930-3640.

Residents can report water/electric outages to Customer Care at customercare@georgetown.org and 512-930-3640.