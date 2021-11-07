Georgetown road rage fight leads to shooting

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A road rage fight led to a shooting in Georgetown on Saturday, police say.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to a shots fired call just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of West University Avenue and Wolf Ranch Parkway.

According to a Georgetown police Facebook post, two men who were in one vehicle got into a road rage fight with a motorcyclist. That turned into a physical fight, during which police believe the motorcyclist pulled out a gun and shot one of the men in the chest.

At last report, police say the 21-year-old man who was shot is in the ICU.

Police have spoken with witnesses and reviewed video they received from a witness. The case is being referred to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office for a possible review by a grand jury.

No charges have been filed, according to Georgetown police.

