Georgetown retirement community holds small parade supporting Pres. Trump

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A retirement community in Georgetown held a small parade earlier today in support of President Donald Trump.

A line of golf carts lined the streets of Sun City with campaign banners, pro-Trump signs and the American flag. Event organizers say the route stretched for about 12 miles.

(KXAN/Ed Zavala)

Some of the participants said they just wanted to show their support for the President.

“We’re out here for the rally for Trump,” said supporter Sue Eichman. “Proud of our country, proud of our nation, proud of our ability to support our country.”

Last month, hundreds of Trump supporters held a massive boat rally in Lake Travis.

Multiple people had to be rescued after five boats sank during the event.