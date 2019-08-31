Georgetown Recreation Center, indoor pool closing Sunday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Recreation Center and the city’s indoor pool will close Sunday for maintenance.

City officials say they expect the recreation center located at 1003 N. Austin Ave. to re-open on Sept. 15, but the rest of the facility will re-open for use starting Sept. 8.

During the closure, crews will re-plaster the indoor pool and renovate the pool deck. They will also replace one of the center’s gym floors, refinish a racquetball court and perform maintenance and cleaning.

During the renovation, the city’s Williams Drive Pool will be open most days with extended hours for lap swimming.