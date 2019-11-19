Georgetown ISD sends letter to parents about former bus driver arrested for allegedly soliciting minor

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Independent School District sent a letter to parents Monday warning them of a former bus driver who was arrested after allegedly soliciting a minor.

According to the letter, the Georgetown Police Department notified the district about its investigation into the bus driver for the online solicitation of a minor. The district said the suspect was placed on administrative leave to prevent access to students and arrested.

According to Georgetown police, the suspect and the minor did not know each other before making contact online.

In its letter the district assured parents student safety is its top priority:

“Please know that the safety of your child is our top priority. Georgetown ISD employees go through a thorough background check with DPS and the FBI. This individual had no reported history that would have prevented his employment with our district. We are deeply saddened by this news. The allegations against the individual are reprehensible.” Georgetown ISD

The district says it is currently working to contact the parents of the students who rode the suspect’s bus. They are encouraging anyone with concerns to contact the district’s Transportation Department and Office of Communications and Community Engagement at 512-943-1890.