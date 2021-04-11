Georgetown couple of 50 years reunites for first time since pandemic for wedding anniversary

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — For better or worse. That’s a vow a Georgetown couple holds close to their hearts, renewing their vows from a nursing home courtyard on their 50th wedding anniversary.

It’s been one year since Claude and Ruth Dotson have seen each other in the flesh.

Ruth has dementia. She and Claude, like many other families, have been kept a part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They met a month before they wed, back on April 11, 1971. Now they live separate — Ruth at the The Wesleyan Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and Claude with other family members.

For years, the family said Ruth made it known she wanted a big party for their 50th wedding anniversary.

That not being possible under the circumstances right now, the family decided they still wanted to do something special for the love birds’ big day.

In front of a handful of close family members, Ruth and Claude recommitted their love to each other — just like they did all those years ago.

The kiss that sealed the deal yet again was even more special since Ruth and Claude have gone so long without being able to embrace each other.

Claude said this day was even better the second time around. Ruth woke up with wedding day nerves all over again.

Their love story is only just beginning. And their kindred souls, show that even in tough times–there’s always a glimmer of hope.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m. by reporter Jala Washington. She’ll share interviews from Ruth, Claude and two of their daughters.