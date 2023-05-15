AUSTIN (KXAN) – The price of a gallon of regular gasoline remains steady as drivers prepared for the Memorial Day holiday, according to AAA.

The company said the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Austin-San Marcos was $3.11 on May 15.

That was up 3 cents from May 8 but down 24 cents from April 15. It was down $1.03 from May 15, 2022.

As for Texas, AAA said drivers were paying an average of $3.09 a gallon for regular gas and drivers across the United States were paying an average of $3.54.