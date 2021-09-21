Gas leak in Elgin prompts evacuations, shelter-in-place orders

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A gas leak in the 200 block of West Cleveland Street in Elgin has prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders.

All homes on West Cleveland Street near the affected area are being evacuated by first responders, according to the Elgin Police Department, and surrounding homes are being asked to shelter in place.

Police say there are a couple of road closures in place as well:

  • West Cleveland Street is closed from South Main Street to South Avenue A
  • South Avenue C is closed from El Paso Street to Harris Street

The Elgin Rec Center on Highway 95 is being used as an evacuation center. Police ask those traveling through the area to drive carefully and expect traffic delays.

