GALLERY: Viewer photos of Saharan dust sunrises and sunsets in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the potential expense of air quality in the area, dust from the Sahara Desert blowing in the next few days will help make some fantastic sunrises and sunsets, and our viewers took advantage and snapped some great shots Thursday morning.

The dust will create hazy skies for the rest of the week, but as KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans explains, increased particulate matter in the atmosphere can enhance the colors during a sunrise or sunset even when it might make it a little harder to breathe during the day.

Here’s a photo gallery of some great sunrise shots viewers sent us through our ReportIt email tip line Thursday morning. Feel free to send any photos or videos our way, and we’ll get them the gallery below.