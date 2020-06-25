COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

GALLERY: Viewer photos of Saharan dust sunrises and sunsets in Central Texas

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the potential expense of air quality in the area, dust from the Sahara Desert blowing in the next few days will help make some fantastic sunrises and sunsets, and our viewers took advantage and snapped some great shots Thursday morning.

The dust will create hazy skies for the rest of the week, but as KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans explains, increased particulate matter in the atmosphere can enhance the colors during a sunrise or sunset even when it might make it a little harder to breathe during the day.

Here’s a photo gallery of some great sunrise shots viewers sent us through our ReportIt email tip line Thursday morning. Feel free to send any photos or videos our way, and we’ll get them the gallery below.

  • Anne Morley sent us this beautiful sunrise shot from Jonestown
  • A wonderful shot of the sunrise and sunflowers from Katie Paskins.
  • Bill Carson sent us this shot looking north on Loop 360
  • Seth Feder sent us this shot off Manor Road near Mueller
  • Melody Allemand sent this shot over the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
  • From Keith Melrose’s back patio in Dripping Springs
  • Julia Baldwin’s view of the sunrise from Jonestown
  • Christina Rendon sent us this sunrise photo from the Heatherwilde/Black Locust neighborhood in Pflugerville
  • Christina Rendon sent us this sunrise photo from the Heatherwilde/Black Locust neighborhood in Pflugerville
  • From Carole Thomas at Point Venture
  • The sunrise skies over Leander, sent in by Ellie Chapa

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss