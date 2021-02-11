GALLERY: Viewer photos of ice, freezing rain from winter storm Thursday

Ice on a redbud in Georgetown from Lori Lorimor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not every day Central Texas gets winter weather like what the area experienced Thursday, and will continue to go through the rest of the week.

Viewers sent in their photos of what the freezing rain left behind, and while it’s awful to travel in, it’s nice to look at if you don’t need to go anywhere.

Upload your photos here or email them to ReportIt@kxan.com so we can see what your neighborhood looks like with a glazing of ice on it. We’ll add to this gallery as the day goes on.

  • A tree split due to the weight of ice on its branches in Cedar Park from April Hampton Perez
  • Ice on a tree in south Austin from Robert Stephenson
  • Ice on trees west of San Marcos
  • Be careful if you’re traveling in Williamson County and northern Travis County with potential icy conditions. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • Ice on a tree in Round Rock
  • Ice on a redbud in Georgetown from Lori Lorimor
  • A tree was snapped off after ice weighed it down near Enchanted Rock from Raynette Day
  • Ice on a tree near Enchanted Rock from Raynette Day
  • Ice on tees in Bastrop County from Ray Bousquet
  • Ice over a car windshield on Quick Hill Road from Mariah Grant
  • Ice in northwest Travis County
  • Ice on a tree that typically stands 15 feet high from Michael Ford
  • Ice in a yard in Liberty Hill from Charity Nix
  • Sleet in Leander from Cliff Phillips
  • Snow in Florence Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Julie Loy)
  • Precipitation in Marble Falls Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy DH)
  • Birds in the wintry Burnet weather (Courtesy Grant Hoffmeister)
  • Ice on tree branches in north Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)
  • Ice on tree branches in north Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)
