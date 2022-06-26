MAXWELL, Texas (KXAN) — Funerals for two brothers killed in a crash while returning home from fighting a wildfire were held Sunday.

Jonathan Coco, 25, and his brother Hunter, 21, were volunteer firefighters for the Maxwell Community Fire Department and were on their way home June 20 from a fire outside Lockhart when another car hit the brush truck they were in. The truck rolled and killed both Hunter and Jonathan while the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

Lockhart Police said an officer issued a summons to the driver, similar to a citation, for failure to yield the right-of-way.

Hundreds of people attended Sunday’s services, remembering the brothers for their service and sacrifice.

“They were great guys,” Martin Ritchey with the Mid-Valley Volunteer Fire Department said. “We’re talking about volunteers who would get up in the middle of the night.”

Funerals were held Sunday for brothers killed in a Lockhart crash while returning from fighting a fire June 20. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Ritchey went on to comment on the brothers’ selflessness and their time spent serving the community.

Jonathan was an assistant chief with the department and was a member since 2016 and Hunter was a member for a little more than a year, the post said. Jonathan also worked as an animal control officer for the Buda Police Department for the past four years.

LPD and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

For those who wish to, donations can be made to the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 216, Maxwell, Texas, 78656. The 100 Club of Central Texas also said it activated its Survivor Fund for the first time this year to help their families. People can donate online and share messages for the family, mail donations to 3200 Steck Avenue, Suite 240, Austin, Texas 78757; call the office at 512-345-3200; or text “100clubcentex” to 44321.