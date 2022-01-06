LIVE: Funeral for former Austin mayor Bruce Todd

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin mayor Bruce Todd will be laid to rest Thursday with funeral and committal services following his death at 72 on Christmas Day.

Related Content Former Austin mayor Bruce Todd dies at 72

Todd, a Breckenridge native, served as Austin mayor from 1991 to 1997 and is credited with some major city changes, including relocating the airport and wilderness preservation.

His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 3003 Northland Drive, followed by a committal from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Texas State Cemetery located at 909 Navasota St. in Austin.

Todd’s family confirmed his death Dec. 25 from complications of Lewy Body disease. He’s survived by his wife, Elizabeth Christian, his son Jeremy Todd and his stepdaughter Alexandra Rose.

The funeral will be streamed live in this story, on KXAN.com, on the KXAN News Facebook page and in the KXAN News app.