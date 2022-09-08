LOCKHART, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A West Virginia-based manufacturer of frozen novelty treats has received incentives to build a factory in Lockhart that will make it one of the small city’s largest private-sector employers.

The Ziegenfelder Co. — known for making colorful dessert pops that come on two sticks — on Sept. 6 was unanimously approved by Lockhart City Council for a five-year property tax rebate.

The company plans to invest $39 million and create about 100 jobs at a 96,000-square-foot facility in the 130 Industrial Park in Lockhart, about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

