Friends, family supporting House Park Bar-B-Que as owners look to rebuild

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a year when the restaurant business has struggled, House Park Bar-B-Que was just making it by until a fire Dec. 1 destroyed the legendary restaurant.

Known for the phrase, “You need no teef to eat my beef,” and for having the oldest pit in Austin, the fire left owner Matt Sullivan wondering what he’d do.

Sullivan says the restaurant did not have fire insurance, but friends and family have stepped up donating to the restaurant’s GoFundMe account. While much of the memorabilia gathered over the years burned, Sullivan says they plan to rebuild.

“We want to reassure people that our goal is to rebuild and come back better and stronger,” Sullivan said.

The restaurant opened in 1943. Sullivan says it’s the oldest BBQ pit in Austin, and he is happy that the pit survived the fire.

“It survived (the pit),” Sullivan said. “It will need a little love. We will need to put new steel doors on it, but the pit did survive thank goodness.”

Sullivan says they will need to get a new roof, and the inside will have to be gutted. They will also be looking for any old Austin memorabilia to hang on the walls once again.

“This is a staple of Austin,” said Charles Taylor, who works at the restaurant. “This is a piece of Austin History and we really need to rebuild it because Austin is losing too many of these mom and pop shop restaurants.”

Sullivan hopes to reopen sometime next year he plans to release more details in the coming months.

The restaurant’s GoFundMe account has raised about $24,000 toward its $100,000 goal.